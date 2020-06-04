Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives $152.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $105.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

