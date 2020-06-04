JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 110,717 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $42,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.