JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 23,270 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,712,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $179.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

