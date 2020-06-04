JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 79,776 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Homology Medicines worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Homology Medicines Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 5,816.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

