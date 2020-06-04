JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,917,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 123.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 103.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXY opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

