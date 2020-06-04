JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,022,098 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,022,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

SPTI stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

