JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $39,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,272,000 after acquiring an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 670,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $203.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

