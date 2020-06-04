JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2,966.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $41,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,455,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth $3,289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $87.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $90.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33.

