JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target to $19.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WRI. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE WRI opened at $21.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 82,032 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 260,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.