JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 142,756 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of PulteGroup worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. AJO LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

