JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,968,033 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 225.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQM. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 1,832.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,898,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 2,748,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,702,000 after buying an additional 1,456,700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,738,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,713,000 after buying an additional 808,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 409,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after buying an additional 306,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

EQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

