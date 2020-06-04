JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,001,357 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 948.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.00% of US Foods worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

