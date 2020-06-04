JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 248,933 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $35,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.