JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 332,368 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Unilever worth $43,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Unilever by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UN opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

