JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 521,579 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.91% of Legg Mason worth $39,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,303,033 shares of company stock valued at $64,751,538. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

