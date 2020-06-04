JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 644,398 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

