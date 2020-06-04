JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $36.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

