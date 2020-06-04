JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.92% of Black Hills worth $36,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

