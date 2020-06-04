JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,791,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Steris by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 196,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:STE opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

