JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $41,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $507,600. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

