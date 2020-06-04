JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.11 Million Stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.01% of Tricida worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $15,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $5,579,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $711,650. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

TCDA stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

