JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.34 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

