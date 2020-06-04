JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.31 Million Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Evergy worth $40,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

