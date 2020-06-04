JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.46 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of TRI opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

