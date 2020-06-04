JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $41,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 510,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 85,218 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121,000 shares of company stock worth $1,457,636 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

