JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of Cintas worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.27.

CTAS opened at $270.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $247.19. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

