JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 657.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Arch Capital Group worth $36,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,773,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after buying an additional 907,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,276,000 after buying an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.