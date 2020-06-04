JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,955 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 258.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

