JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 393,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

