JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of PPL worth $35,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PPL by 65.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

