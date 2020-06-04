JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 156,912 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.14% of Nlight worth $32,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nlight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nlight by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nlight by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

