JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 169,311 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.66% of Evolent Health worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 439,149 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.52.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $538.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

