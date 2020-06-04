JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of Littelfuse worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.67.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.