JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 77,064 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.96% of Cirrus Logic worth $36,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

