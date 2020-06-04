JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.97% of ONE Gas worth $42,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 770,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,369,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Cfra upped their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

