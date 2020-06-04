JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 179.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.90% of Commercial Metals worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,398,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 582,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,237,000 after acquiring an additional 489,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

