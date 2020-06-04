JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

