JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,034 shares of company stock worth $4,355,271 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE:A opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $91.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

