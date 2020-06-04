JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,819,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $33,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 342,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 261,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller purchased 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $901,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

