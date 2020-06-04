JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,782 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $40,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after acquiring an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after acquiring an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 321,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

