JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 208,799 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Restaurant Brands International worth $34,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,659,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

