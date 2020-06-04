JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 24,861 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $41,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ABIOMED by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in ABIOMED by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD stock opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.90. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

