JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 628,031 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.49% of Boyd Gaming worth $40,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

