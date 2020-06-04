JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,629,770 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $43,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $176,142,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,912,000 after buying an additional 1,002,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,192,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 284,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

