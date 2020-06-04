JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 69,897 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.69% of Stamps.com worth $37,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $6,855,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock opened at $186.58 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $221.73. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities started coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,232. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

