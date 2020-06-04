Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

