Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

