Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $92,062. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

