Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

