Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

LEA stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

